Just about everything imaginable has been impacted by COVID 19 since last March in the middle Tennessee area. That includes real estate, but in Wilson County, it has created an opportunity for more home buyers.
"We have been in a thriving market for several years here," Carol Thayer, with Benchmark Realty, LLC. and Thayer Real Estate Group, said.
The 17-year veteran of the business said last year's home sales during the pandemic were unexpected.
"We actually had an increase year over year, about 10 percent, which was incredible," Thayer said.
Thayer said other realtors in the area, like herself, experienced their best year ever in real estate.
People moved in from around the nation, and locals moved to new homes.
"I heard a statistic that Wilson County is the number one place for U-Haul one-way rentals in the country," Thayer said. She was referring to people wanting to stay in Wilson County.
"The industry, the beauty, the four seasons, the access to get several places through the airport makes it a place people want to live," Thayer said.
Lower interest rates have also been hard to pass up for home buyers.
"The interest rates have done a lot for local buyers as well who are doing move up buying," Thayer said.
"With the pandemic therefore the lower rates we just knew it was the right time to go ahead and make that move and go ahead to get our dream home," Caleb Tubbs, a Middle Tennessee home buyer said. "[My wife and I] couldn't pass up the opportunity with the rates."
With a shortage of inventory for the number of people that want to buy homes, it's clearly a seller's market.
"Not just Wilson County but surrounding counties in middle Tennessee are seeing the same thing," Thayer said. "Builders cannot keep up. Prices are going up because of building materials increasing largely due to COVID. I represent a new home builder, Horizon Homes here in the Wilson County market, and we have seen the steady increase due to that."
Wilson County currently sits as the second-best county in the state in real estate.
Thayer says buyers must have good credit. Local lenders can be helpful for those looking to improve their credit score.
