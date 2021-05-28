NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Memorial Day weekend has always been the unofficial kick-off to summer fun and in Middle Tennessee, we have a lot of great places to go.
This morning, News4's Big Joe on the Go is visiting a place where adrenaline seekers can find the thrill!
Adventure Park at Nashville opened back up just last week and is ready to welcome its park-goers back.
The park has 12 different courses, 15 zip lines, and even glow in the dark events on Saturday.
To learn more about Adventure Park in Nashville, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.