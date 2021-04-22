NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday was three years since Nashville was marked by a mass shooting. On April 22, 2018, a man carrying an AR-15 walked in the Antioch Waffle House and opened fire, killing four people.

"You never know how you're going to feel on a day-to-day basis," Shaundelle Brooks said. Her son, Aakilah DaSilva, was one of the four victims. "My son was a peaceful person. He spoke against violence."

Brooks and her children have since created the Akilah DaSilva Foundation: a non-profit organization dedicated to ending gun violence. Thursday, they gathered with the community to celebrate DaSilva's legacy, and to continue the fight.

"It's like I can't believe my ears. There's a mass shooting, and then before you know it, there's another one the next day," Brooks said.

Meanwhile, there is still no word on when Travis Reinking, charged in the shooting death of all four victims, will face trial. It was put on hold for months while he was being treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed Reinking was fit for trial, and he was indicted in 2019 on 17 counts, including murder. A trial date has not been set.

"We want justice and we want it now. We want real justice. I know nothing is going to bring my son back," Brooks said. "Don't forget my son. Don't forget the victims of the Waffle House. They deserve to be here."

