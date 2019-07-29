NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three women traveling from Mexico to Nashville via commercial bus have been arrested after each was found with two cocaine bricks wrapped around their midsections under their outer clothing, according to a news release.
Metro Police said Alegria Mayna Martinez, 34, Karla Cecilia Rodriguez-Galindo, 29, and Rosalba Belland, 48, each carried 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of cocaine. The seized cocaine has a street value of $220,000.
Metro Police’s Major Case Task Force and the DEA followed up on information that several persons were transporting cocaine to Nashville from Mexico via commercial bus. The bus was stopped on I-65 in Davidson County Friday morning.
The women were charged with possessing a large amount of cocaine for resale. Bond was set at $75,000 for each woman.
