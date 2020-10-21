FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested last night and charged with his third DUI after driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Franklin.
Dispatchers received multiple calls about a wrong way driver traveling on northbound Interstate 65 between Goose Creek Bypass and Murfreesboro Road.
Franklin Police were able to pull over and arrest Robert Long, 31 of Nashville.
He is being charged with:
- DUI- 3rd Offense
- Felony Evading
- Reckless Endangerment
- Driving on the Wrong Side of a Divided Highway
- Violation of the Implied Consent Law
- Disorderly Conduct
Long is being held on a $10,000 bond.
