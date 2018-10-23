Investigators have arrested three teens and an adult after a search warrant turned up guns, marijuana, Xanax, and other drugs.
According to Metro Police, the Juvenile Crime Task Force searched a home at 307 Elysian Fields Road where they seized two pounds of marijuana; 5,217 Xanax bars; 1.5 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms; 3.4 ounces of hashish; two handguns; and a rifle.
Two 16-year-olds at the home were arrested on multiple felony drug counts and gun possession during the commission of a felony. In addition, 16-year-old Brandon Caruthers was arrested. Caruthers was wanted for his involvement in an August 5 armed robbery in South Nashville and was charged with aggravated robbery in that case.
Investigators also charged Jennifer Tran, 49, who was at the home with felony drug possession, gun possession in the commission of a felony, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is free in lieu of $60,500 bond.
