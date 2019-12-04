NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three teenagers have reportedly escaped a detention facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Dispatch tells News4 the teens escaped from a detention facility in the 200 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike. Dispatch also told News4 there is nothing indicating the teens are considered dangerous.
News4 is working to gather more information and will update this story when more information is made available to us.
