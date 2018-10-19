CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old have been charged with four vehicle burglaries in Clarksville, and investigators are advising residents to lock their doors.
The burglaries occurred between October 11 and October 16 in the area of Jenny Lane, Scrub Oak, and Tamara Lane, and all the vehicles were left unlocked. One of the 17-year-olds told the detective that they were specifically targeting vehicles that were unlocked.
The two 17-year-old teens were charged with two counts of vehicle burglary and the 16-year-old was charged with four counts of vehicle burglary on October 18. They were all turned over to the custody of their parents.
Investigators say the burglaries could have been avoided. They're advising residents to "park smart" and lock their cars, secure their keys and valuables, and keep valuables out of plain sight.
