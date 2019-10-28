CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three teens charged with especially aggravated robbery after another 14-year-old was shot during a vape cartridge rip-off.
According to Clarksville Police, the crime happened on Saturday when arrangements were made with the 14-year-old to purchase some vaping cartridges for $60. The 14-year-old set up to meet with the other teens down the street from his house around 3:40 a.m.
During the exchange, a fight occurred and at some point a gun was fired and the 14-year-old was struck in the hip. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and was released.
During the investigation, police say the other teens traveled together in a car to meet the 14-year-old and that prior to meeting, the teens purchasing the cartridges were aware one of them had a gun. They were also going to take the cartridges without paying for them.
The legally-purchased firearm was taken from the home of one of the teens, without their parents knowing about it.
The teens were eventually located and taken into custody. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
