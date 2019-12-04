Michael Hobson and Dedric Talley

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three teens have been charged for robbing a construction worker Tuesday evening.

Police say the robbery happened at a home the worker was working on in the 5600 block of California Ave in West Nashville around 6 p.m. The victim told police four young men approached him and demanded cash at gunpoint. The men then fled on foot with the victim’s $20 bill and his credit card.

Officers in the area quickly responded after receiving calls of four young men acting suspiciously. The officers were able to find three suspects.

Michael Hobson, 15, and Dedric Talley, 18, have been charged with aggravated robbery. Hobson was positively identified after police found the victim’s $20 bill and credit card in his pocket. As police questioned Talley, he implicated himself in the robbery.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old suspect who has been charged with robbery.

The fourth suspect was able to escape. 

