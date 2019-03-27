Metro Nashville Police arrested three teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, for an armed carjacking in west Nashville late Tuesday night.
Police say the teens stole the woman's Chevy Equinox on Robertson Avenue.
It was later recovered on 14th Ave. N. and Jackson Street. A MNPD helicopter helped ground units find the suspects who fled on foot.
