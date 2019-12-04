NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three teenagers who escaped a detention facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike have been apprehended.
Police say officers responded to the TrueCore Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike in response to three escaped juveniles. The staff at TrueCore was unsure how the juveniles escaped and think it could have been well over an hour since the teens fled. Staff members said the teens fled west.
Officers and detention staff reviewed surveillance video and determined the teens indeed escaped.
A short time later, an officer claimed he had spotted two of the escaped teens at 701 Stewarts Ferry Pike near the Waffle House. Both teens were apprehended after a brief foot chase.
The third teen was located at an apartment complex nearby and was taken into custody without incident.
