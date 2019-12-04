Police lights
Generic photo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three teenagers who escaped a detention facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike have been apprehended.

Police say officers responded to the TrueCore Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike in response to three escaped juveniles. The staff at TrueCore was unsure how the juveniles escaped and think it could have been well over an hour since the teens fled. Staff members said the teens fled west. 

Officers and detention staff reviewed surveillance video and determined the teens indeed escaped. 

A short time later, an officer claimed he had spotted two of the escaped teens at 701 Stewarts Ferry Pike near the Waffle House. Both teens were apprehended after a brief foot chase. 

The third teen was located at an apartment complex nearby and was taken into custody without incident. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.