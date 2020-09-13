HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery in the area of Rockland Recreation Area on Power Plant Road Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.
Victims reported they were approached by two Hispanic males and one Hispanic female who robbed them at gunpoint, according to police.
Investigations throughout the night led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male from Madison, a 17-year-old male from Henderosnville, and a 16-year-old female from Nashville.
All three have been charged with Aggravated Robbery through the Sumner County Juvenile Court.
All three juveniles are being held in the Sumner County Juvenile Detention Center pending a hearing before the Juvenile Court.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Hendersonville Police by calling (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.
