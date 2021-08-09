NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after reports of a shooting at the Walmart in Madison. Police later learned that no one was shot.
One person was taken to Skyline Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle. Another person was transported to General Hospital for head injuries, and the suspect in the case was taken to General Hospital as well. Details surrounding the events are unclear.
Goodlettsville Police will be the investigating agency. Several police vehicles could be seen on the side of Vietnam Veterans Blvd.
News4 has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
