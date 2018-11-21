NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting investigation on the 200 block of Cana Circle, off Harding Pike near Belle Meade in The Cloister at St. Henry.
Nashville Fire Department said three people were shot, two of which were dead. One was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries.
This is a retirement community. Neighbors tell me a woman in her 90s lives in the home where the crime scene is located with her daughter. It’s unknown if they are the victims.— Brittany Weiner (@BrittanyNBC) November 21, 2018
The Cloister at St. Henry is a retirement community, neighbors say they never heard the gunshots at the home.
This is a developing story
