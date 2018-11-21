Cana Circle Investigation 11-21-18
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting investigation on the 200 block of Cana Circle, off Harding Pike near Belle Meade in The Cloister at St. Henry.

Nashville Fire Department said three people were shot, two of which were dead. One was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries.

The Cloister at St. Henry is a retirement community, neighbors say they never heard the gunshots at the home.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

