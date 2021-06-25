RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three pets died in a late night house fire in Rutherford County on Thursday.
Rutherford County Fire and Rescue says the fire broke out around 8 p.m. on Bradyville Pike.
Crews responded and found heavy smoke coming from the home. The family was able to safely escape.
Officials say three pets died in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
