COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to a late Thursday night fire to a residential structure.
CFR official said via Facebook that crews were dispatched around 6:12 p.m. Thursday to a residential structure fire on E Burt Drive.
When crews arrived at the scene, officials said they found a single-wide modular home fully engulfed in flames and three patients with severe burns outside the burning structure. All three patients were transported to Vanderbilt Burn Center.
According to CFR’s Facebook post, firefighters could extinguish the blaze without further incident.
Officials determined the cause of the fire to be an accidental gas leak. The three patients are still in critical condition at Vanderbilt at 12:30 p.m. Friday, officials added in their statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.