CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were found shot on Peachers Mill Road on Tuesday morning.

Peachers Mill Road was closed between Pine Mountain Road and Carter Road during the investigation.

Investigators say they have all suspects in custody associated with the shooting and are not looking for anyone else.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

 

