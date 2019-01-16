NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three people from Tennessee die each day to suicide, now the ninth leading cause of death in Tennessee.
The numbers are staggering.
Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network reports 142 youth deaths by suicide in 2017 alone, between the ages of 10-24. Fifty-one of those deaths were those younger than 17.
Suicide in children increased 24.4 percent from 2016 to 2017, and at an alarming rate from 2015 to 2017 at 54.5 percent.
“One death by suicide is one death too many,” said Scott Ridgway, Executive Director of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN). “Given the stark increase in death by suicide among children, we are working with Governor-elect Bill Lee’s transition team to impress the importance of saving all lives in Tennessee and improving our prevention efforts.”
If you or someone you love is contemplating suicide, there are resources out there to help you. You are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Operators are standing by 24 hours day for anyone in suicidal or emotional distress, the call is free.
You can also text TN to 741741 to connect to the Crisis Text Line and a trained counselor.
For more information about the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, click here.
Read the full Status of Suicide in Tennessee report below:
