NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews are at the scene of a fire that reportedly started in a shed at an East Nashville home on Wednesday morning.
Fire officials are seen cutting out a hole in the roof to let some of the smoke out while firefighters extinguish hot spots inside. The fire did spread to a part of the home.
We're told that three people got out of the home safely and a dog had to be saved by a firefighter.
No injuries have been reported. There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.