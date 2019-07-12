ALGOOD, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been arrested in Algood after being caught with drug paraphernalia.
According to police, on Monday, July 8 a police officer conducted a traffic stop where the driver, Brad Trudel, consented to a search of his vehicle. The officer found about three grams of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia items such as bags and a scale. The officer also found a set of brass knuckles, an illegal weapon in Tennessee.
Trudel was arrested for sale and delivery of Methamphetamine; police also seized his vehicle and cash which were in connection with the sale and delivery of narcotics.
In a separate incident on Thursday, an officer approached a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. The officer found two unconscious people inside, one on top of the other, with what appeared to be a burnt marijuana cigarette on the floor.
The officer woke the occupants to check on their welfare and inquire about the cigarette. One of the occupants, River Pomeroy, ate the cigarette in front of the officer, which prompted the officer to remove Pomeroy and the other occupant, later identified as Holly Morgan, and conduct a thorough search of the vehicle.
The officer found nearly three pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia items such as pipes and straws, and a small amount of methamphetamine. Pomeroy and Morgan were arrested for sale and delivery of a controlled substance.
Pomeroy was also charged with tampering with evidence. Their vehicle was also towed from the scene.
