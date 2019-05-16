ATLANTA, GA (WSMV) - Anderson, Lawrence, and Loudon Counties are now eligible to receive federal funding from FEMA to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms back in February and March.
All counties could receive federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities, according to FEMA.
Those three counties join a large list of nearly 60 counties with state and local governments and non-profits in Tennessee eligible for FEMA assistance grants.
The list includes the following counties in Middle Tennessee:
- Bedford
- Cheatham
- Clay
- Coffee
- Decatur
- De Kalb
- Dickson
- Giles
- Hickman
- Houston
- Humphreys
- Jackson
- Lawrence
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Marshall
- Moore
- Overton
- Perry
- Robertson
- Van Buren
- Warren
- Wayne
For more information on the public assistance process, click here.
