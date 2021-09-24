NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV) - Radnor Lake in Nashville has created three new natural bridges that are designed to benefit both human visitors and the animals who already live there.
It’s an all-natural recycled material that made it happen. Friends of Radnor Lake worked Tina Corkum explained.
“By placing bridges here, it will further benefit our beaver population and turn all of this into wetlands and wind up serving as a filter for Radnor Lake,” Corkum said.
What that means is cleaner water and in the long run, a better life for birds. Putting the environment first has always been the Radnor way, cars are not allowed here neither are bikes or pets.
It’s all-natural, designed for walking or running. The lake itself gives you a sneak peek through the fall trees, then if you pick up the pace, you’ll see Radnor in its full solemn glory, and it’s beautiful.
The park is open from 6 a.m. to 20 minutes after sunset year-round to 20 minutes after sunset year-round. It’s located at 1160 Otter Creek Road and for more information, call 615-373-2467.
