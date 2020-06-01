Three divisions of the Tennessee National Guard have been mobilized as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the state.
On Sunday the National Guard arrived in Chattanooga and Memphis after being mobilized in Nashville in response to Saturday night’s protests.
In Memphis protesters demonstrated for the fifth straight day. News4 affiliates said some demonstrators there were met with tear gas. A gas station was also looted and vandalized.
In Chattanooga rioters descended on the courthouse, leaving damage. The mayor’s house was also targeted, where people left outlines of bodies and the words “I can’t breathe” written in chalk outside.
Follow News4 for continuing coverage of the protests in Tennessee.
