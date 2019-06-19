RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three Nashville residents were arrested Tuesday on drug related charges.
According to a release, Metro Police along with TBI executed search warrants at two locations in Davidson County and one in Rutherford County. Information gathered over the course of the investigation resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Ronald Lynn Vonner, 47-year-old Tavoris Jamane Clark and 28-year-old Tyjel Nicole Lee.
All three were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of methamphetamine. They were all booked into the Rutherford County Jail and are each being held on a $250,000 bond.
The investigation also led to the seizure of various amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, prescription pills, two stolen handguns and cash.
The investigation remains ongoing.
