Danny Pirtle

Danny Pirtle 

 Courtesy: MNPD
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three brothers who ran away from the Department of Children's Services office in Nashville have been found safe at their mother's home, according to Metro Police.

The Pirtle brothers, Danny 6, Jakari, 11, and Darrian, 13, ran away from the DCS late Tuesday afternoon. Police worked overnight Tuesday and Wednesday to try to find the missing boys.

Jakari Pirtle

Jakari Pirtle 
Darrian Pirtle

Darrian Pirtle 
 
 

