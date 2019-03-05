NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives have arrested a third man in connection to multiple robberies linked to dating apps that occurred in the Hillside Avenue area beginning last November.
Marcus K. Brown, 20, is charged with one count of aggravated robbery for the January 26 hold-up of a man in a parking lot. The victim went to the location thinking he was going to meet a date.
Brown was previously free on $21,000 bond for the June 2017 robbery of Resha's Bi-Rite market on 25th Avenue North where he was the admitted getaway driver. He is now jailed in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Ronald Malone Jr., 18, was arrested last Friday on a grand jury indictment charging him with three separate hold-uos on December 1, 5, and 6 in which the male victims drove to Hillside Avenue after making an arrangement to meet them through a dating app and were robbed at gunpoint. He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.
A third suspect, Javon Fields, 19, has been in jail since his December 11 arrest for conspiracy to sell marijuana. Fields and Malone were both charged in this case after they thought that they had lured another victim to the area but instead had actually been communicating with an undercover officer who were working to prevent further robberies.
Fields was later charged while still jailed on December 18 for the December 2 hold-up of a man who was robbed at gunpoint on Hillside Avenue after arranging a meeting on a dating app.
