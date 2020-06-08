SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Three men have been charged with murder after a Smyrna man was found dead inside a vehicle Monday.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Thein Win was shot and killed in a car near Corner and Summertime Drive Monday morning.
Investigators believe Win went to Summertime Drive to meet two people before the shooting.
With the help of witnesses, a description of the vehicle driven by the shooting suspects was identified.
A deputy then spotted the vehicle on Pioneer Drive when Yo Sincere Phomphanh, 19, of Portland, Rasaan Amaru Wogoman, 19, of Murfreesboro, and Seth William Johnson, 18, of Smyrna, were taken into custody.
Phomphanh, Wogoman, and Johnson are charged with felony murder and are being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center without bond.
