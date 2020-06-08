Three men charged with murder

Suspects Yo Sincere Phomphanh (left), 19, of Portland, Seth William Johnson (middle), 18, of Smyrna, Rasaan Amaru Wogoman (right), 19, of Murfreesboro were charged with felony murder.

 Courtesy Rutherford County Sheriff's office

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Three men have been charged with murder after a Smyrna man was found dead inside a vehicle Monday. 

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Thein Win was shot and killed in a car near Corner and Summertime Drive Monday morning. 

1 dead after shooting in Rutherford County

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Monday morning.

Investigators believe Win went to Summertime Drive to meet two people before the shooting. 

With the help of witnesses, a description of the vehicle driven by the shooting suspects was identified.

A deputy then spotted the vehicle on Pioneer Drive when Yo Sincere Phomphanh, 19, of Portland, Rasaan Amaru Wogoman, 19, of Murfreesboro, and Seth William Johnson, 18, of Smyrna, were taken into custody. 

Phomphanh, Wogoman, and Johnson are charged with felony murder and are being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center without bond. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.