NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Everybody wants to have a good relationship with their significant other. Relationship expert Dr. Gary Lewandowski has three tips that could help strengthen the relationship between couples.
Lewandowski said that the first tip is to put more work and effort into the relationship.
“Find things you can add to the relationship to make it better,” Lewandowski said.
The next tip is to be more realistic in your expectations from your partner and demand less from them.
“Manage your expectations,” Lewandowski said. “Don't go overboard. Don't be too critical, too demanding to key into negativity.”
Lewandowski’s last tip is to be appreciative of your partner and take time to appreciate all the positive aspects of the relationship. Partners should remind themselves of the reasons they got together and why they are happy.
“Time is short, and you want to get this right,” he said. “And so, you want to make sure that your relationship is as good as possible.”
