WAYNESBORO, TN (WSMV) - According to Waynesboro Police, three juveniles ran away from the Hollis Academy Residential Treatment.
Police are urging the community to make sure your homes and vehicle's are locked.
If you see anyone matching the descriptions below, you are asked to call 911 immediately:
- Hispanic Male, 5’5”, 174lbs, black hair, wearing dark Nike Hoodie and black jogging pants.
- Black Male, 5’9”, 120lbs, brown hair, wearing long sleeve Under Armor shirt and blue jeans.
- White Male, 5’5”, 120lbs, brown hair, wearing a green zip up jacket and grey pants.
News4 will continue to bring you updates as they come in.
