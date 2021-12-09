MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Three inmates were indicted last month for their involvement in the fentanyl overdose of a Murfreesboro man in April.
A Rutherford County Grand Jury served indictments for 42-year-old Walter Bowen of Smyrna, 29-year-old Travis Stanley of Murfreesboro, and 25-year-old Madison Davis, also from Murfreesboro.
All three were already in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, according to a statement from Murfreesboro Police.
The indictments were issued in November and bring second-degree murder charges against the trio, along with 19 other charges related to death of 28-year-old Eric Mosher.
MPD said Mosher was found unresponsive in his Greenland Dr. apartment on April 22, and drugs and a syringe were found near his body.
An autopsy ruled Mosher’s cause of death as intoxication by fentanyl.
Detectives are still investigating the incident.
