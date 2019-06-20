WAYNE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three inmates were indicted for crimes they committed while incarcerated at the South Center Correctional Facility.
According to a release, TBI and TDOC agents identified 42-year-old Robert Rudolph and 41-year-old Kevin Grandberry as the inmates responsible for an attack on a corrections officer that happened in October 2018.
In a separate investigation, information led TBI and TDOC agents to identify inmate Walter E. Kendrick, 57, as the inmate responsible for the death of fellow inmate Tyrone Elliott Montgomery at the South Central Correctional Facility.
Rudolph and Grandberry were charged with attempted first-degree murder. Both were booked into the Wayne County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond each.
Kendrick was charged with one count of first-degree murder and was also booked into the Wayne County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
All three men are currently serving life sentences.
