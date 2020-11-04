Crash in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Rutherford County on Wednesday morning. 

Officials say the wreck happened on John Bragg Highway near Pilot Knob Rd. 

Rear-end crash

A school bus and two other vehicles were involved in the rear-end crash. Four kids were on the school bus at the time, but were not injured. Three patients from the other vehicles were taken to the hospital for injuries. 

The road is currently closed but expected to open soon. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.