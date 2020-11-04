RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Rutherford County on Wednesday morning.
Officials say the wreck happened on John Bragg Highway near Pilot Knob Rd.
A school bus and two other vehicles were involved in the rear-end crash. Four kids were on the school bus at the time, but were not injured. Three patients from the other vehicles were taken to the hospital for injuries.
The road is currently closed but expected to open soon.
