The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot outside the Cobra bar on Gallatin Avenue.
A Davidson County Grand Jury has returned indictments against three men in connection with the double murder at The Cobra Bar in East Nashville in August 2018, according to a news release.
Two persons of interest have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of two people outside a club in East Nashville last week and a string of other violent incidents.
Demontrey Logsdon and Horace Williamson III face numerous charges, including first degree murder and aggravated robbery. The third suspect, Lacory Lytle, is facing charges for identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal simulation.
Jaime Sarrantonio and Bartley Teal were outside The Cobra on Aug. 17 around 3:30 a.m. with two other friends when they were shot.
A live show at The Cobra will pay tribute to the two lives lost in a shooting outside the venue. Those deaths were part of a string of violent shootings police are investigating.
Witnesses told police the men demanded Teal to turn over his belongings and shot him when he said he didn’t have anything with him.
One of the victims shot to death outside of an East Nashville nightclub was laid to rest Tuesday.
Logsdon, Williamson and Lytle were being held in the Davidson County jail on unrelated matters as prosecutors and police completed their investigation.
“It is a credit to both agencies working together obtain indictments in a senseless double murder that took two innocent lives, and shook the security of an entire community,” District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a news release.
