A Davidson County Grand Jury has returned indictments against three men in connection with the double murder at The Cobra Bar in East Nashville in August 2018, according to a news release.

Demontrey Logsdon and Horace Williamson III face numerous charges, including first degree murder and aggravated robbery. The third suspect, Lacory Lytle, is facing charges for identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal simulation.

Jaime Sarrantonio and Bartley Teal were outside The Cobra on Aug. 17 around 3:30 a.m. with two other friends when they were shot.

Witnesses told police the men demanded Teal to turn over his belongings and shot him when he said he didn’t have anything with him.

Logsdon, Williamson and Lytle were being held in the Davidson County jail on unrelated matters as prosecutors and police completed their investigation.

“It is a credit to both agencies working together obtain indictments in a senseless double murder that took two innocent lives, and shook the security of an entire community,” District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a news release.