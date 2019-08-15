NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people are in custody after shots were fired during a football jamboree at East High School.
Police say one person had a gun and no one was injured. It's unclear whether the gun at the scene was the one used to fire the shots. Police also aren't sure if those in custody are students.
East High School was playing Hunters Lane High School in the jamboree, according to schedules posted online.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
