MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Three people were injured after an overnight crash on Memorial Blvd.
According to Murfreesboro Police, a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV blocked northbound lanes of Memorial Blvd. from St. Clair Street to Lokey Avenue and southbound lanes from Medical Center Parkway to St. Clair Street.
Two passengers of the SUV were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via Life Flight and the driver was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. The conditions of everyone involved, including the tractor-trailer driver are unknown.
The roadway was closed for more than 6 hours but was reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
