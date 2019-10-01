NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A man from Cookeville, another from Clarksville, and a young woman who now calls Nashville home all had the judges turn their chairs on "The Voice", landing each of them a spot on the show.
Calvin E. Lockett grew up singing in the Clarksville church where his parents, Lynnita and Calvin are pastors, at Christ The Healer Church.
When Calvin was 13 he earned his first solo in church, and he was firmly consumed by his love for music. He connected with like-minded singer-songwriters while he attended Austin Peay State University.
Despite the connections Lockett made and relationships built, he didn't feel like the local music scene wasn't the right fit for him. So he took his talents to a tryout, eventually leading to participating in the blind auditions for "The Voice."
His performance of The Temptations' "Just My Imagination" on the show earned Lockett immediate praise from the coaches. "It was a really masterful performance," "I can't think of anybody else who sounds like you," and "...I haven't really heard anyone sound like you before," were the praises he earned.
Lockett chose to join "Team Gwen," with Gwen Stefani as his coach.
Texas-born and current Cookeville resident Jake Hoot grew up singing, and moved with his missionary parents to the Dominican Republic at a young age.
Hoot moved to Cookeville when he was 20, began playing musical gigs, and landed on the football team for Tennessee Tech as a walk-on. He later married and had a baby, and following a recent divorce has become a single dad to his 4-year-old girl. Jake said he wants to make his daughter proud on "The Voice."
A close friend of Jake tells News4 that he's an amazing guy, and who's just a great hardworking single dad.
Hoot chose to join "Team Kelly," with Kelly Clarkson as his coach.
22-year-old Kyndal Inskeep calls Indianapolis her home town, and has Nashville as her current address. When Kyndal was 8, she received a guitar as a gift, and began writing music.
By 13 she was performing gigs out in public and posting signing videos online. When Inskeep was 19, she moved to Nashville to begin gigging here, and says she finally felt at home.
She works as a nanny to four children, and continues to gig every night.
In her audition, Kyndal impressed Gwen so much that, when the coach hit her button - she used a feature that blocked Blake Shelton from being eligible to be chosen by Kyndal should he turn his chair.
She's also on "Team Gwen" with Gwen Stefani.
"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on WSMV at 7:00pm central.
