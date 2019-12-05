Three fired due to Wednesday night escape from TrueCore juvenile facility

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Three people have been terminated over the escape of three from a youth facility Wednesday night.
Previous Coverage:
TueCore Behavioral Solutions, the operator of the Academy for Young Men on Stewart's Ferry Pike, released a statement addressing the escape and subsequent disciplinary action Thursday afternoon.
TrueCore Behavioral Solutions provides services to at-risk youth to assist in their development. At times these interactions can produce specific challenges, as has occurred last night at the Academy for Young Men. We appreciate the assistance, support and professionalism of the Metro Nashville Police Department. We have begun investigating the facts of this incident and have terminated three staff from this facility for failing to follow proper operating procedures, which contributed to this escape. We will continue to work with the Department of Children’s Services to make any needed adjustments going forward. The safety of the youth and staff at our facilities and the public are our top priorities. - TrueCore Spokesperson
Two of the escaped teens were arrested together near a Stewart's Ferry Pike restaurant, and the third was arrested at a nearby apartment complex.
