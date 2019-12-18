NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated three more homes on Wednesday from the President Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter Work Project, started in October.
Among the homes dedicated Wednesday, included Tara Morgan. Former President Jimmy Carter worked alongside Morgan in October to start building her future home.
When work started, Tara told News 4 she asked God for a change of season in her life, that came when she walked through the door to her new home.
“This is my season and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it,” said Morgan. “I feel like this is a whole life upgrade and I can’t wait to share that with you all.”
After two months of volunteers building the home, Morgan officially has the keys and is in.
“To say I am a homeowner I think of all the things I did classes I took to get here I’m proud of that title.”
Morgan’s daughter Kennedy says she already has plans for her the house and her own room.
“I want to paint it pink and turquoise,” said Kennedy. “More people can come over and spend time with us.”
“I feel like this is the turnaround I feel like this is just building generational wealth that I’m going to be able to pass down,” said Morgan.
The last 13 Carter Work Project homes will be dedicated in January and February of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.