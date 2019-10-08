MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Three people are in custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit from Cheatham County resulted in multiple people injured and vehicles crashed into.
According to Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began when officers were in the process of recovering stolen equipment from a business in Cheatham County. While recovering that equipment, a truck that had appeared to be spraypainted with a trailer on the back came down the road. Officers attempted to stop the truck and the truck swerved and nearly hit one of the officers.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies then initiated a pursuit of the stolen truck. The stolen truck struck a Cheatham County patrol car, not injuring the officer. The truck also tried to swerve at another officer on the edge of Davidson County but did not injure that officer either.
The truck did injure an officer when it crashed into another Cheatham County patrol car at Old Hickory Blvd. and I-24. That officer is being treated at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. The pursuit continued for about two miles before it finally ended at Old Hickory Blvd. and Gallatin Pike in Madison.
Metro Nashville Police Department joined in the pursuit and helped Cheatham County to stop the stolen truck using spike strips near Cedar Hill Park. The officer who deployed the spike strips was injured by the spike strips as the truck dragged the spike strips. The strips successfully deflated the two front tires of the stolen truck.
During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen truck managed to crash into at least six or seven vehicles. Three civilians and one officer was transported to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the stolen truck and a female suspect were also taken to the hospital for injuries.
Police suspect the driver was intentionally trying to strike, hurt, and injure police officers. The suspects were known to Cheatham County investigators. At least one rifle, a crossbow, and a handgun were recovered from the stolen truck.
A backhoe stolen by the three suspects was previously stolen and recovered two years ago. Several pieces of equipment, the trailer, and the truck were all confirmed to be stolen out of Gallatin.
Lt. Ken Miller with Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office described the pursuit as one of the worst ones he has ever seen as far as the way it ended.
“All of the innocent people that got hurt, or had the potential to get hurt, because this driver just flat out didn't care. He didn't care what he did, he just did whatever he could to get away,” said Lt. Miller.
The driver suspect will be transported back to Cheatham County to face charges. A syringe was found with the driver’s shoes and belt at the scene. Arrest details regarding the other male suspect and the female suspect have not been given.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation will determine what charges all three face, but the three suspects do face at minimum four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement.
