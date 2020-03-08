AYNESBORO, TN. (WSMV) - Three escaped juveniles were all taken back into custody after leaving a treatment facility in Wayne County.
The three unidentified males all escaped from the Hollis Academy Residential Treatment Facility.
Two of them were taken back into custody in the area from where they escaped while the third was believed to be in west Tennessee.
The third was taken into custody Sunday afternoon.
The identities of the suspects were not released due to be minors.
