There have been three deadly auto accidents in Middle Tennessee within hours of each other.
The first and most recent accident has left one person dead on I-40 west bound. Authorities say that thee vehicles were involved in the crash at the 190 mile marker. Tennessee Highway Patrol is reconstructing the accident between two semis and an SUV. THP is advising all drivers to seek an alternate route until the wreck is cleared.
The second deadly accident happened around 1 am on Highway 96 in Rutherford County. THP is also investigating that fatal accident near Almaville Road.
The third crash happened around 8 pm on Saturday night. It was on I-24 east bound near Harding Place. Police say one person died at the scene. There was another person that was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Stay with News 4 for updates on all of these fatal accidents.
