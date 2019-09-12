NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three convicted felons are behind bars after being caught with drugs and guns at a home on 23rd Avenue North.  

Police say officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of 23rd Avenue North. Inside the residence and a car parked outside, police found 312 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of heroin, 281 grams of crystal meth, five guns, $5,500 cash, a kilogram press, digital scales and repacking material. 

Police arrested three convicted felons on multiple felony counts; two of them were on parole and one was on probation. 

One of the felons on parole, 30-year-old Terrence Parrish is being held on a $310,000 bond. The other felon on parole, 31-year-old Lavasiar Newman, is being held on a $260,000 bond. 

Jeverish Williams, 31, who was on probation is being held on a $260,000 bond as well. 

All three felons have felony drug histories. 

