NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three convicted felons are behind bars after being caught with drugs and guns at a home on 23rd Avenue North.
Police say officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of 23rd Avenue North. Inside the residence and a car parked outside, police found 312 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of heroin, 281 grams of crystal meth, five guns, $5,500 cash, a kilogram press, digital scales and repacking material.
Police arrested three convicted felons on multiple felony counts; two of them were on parole and one was on probation.
One of the felons on parole, 30-year-old Terrence Parrish is being held on a $310,000 bond. The other felon on parole, 31-year-old Lavasiar Newman, is being held on a $260,000 bond.
Jeverish Williams, 31, who was on probation is being held on a $260,000 bond as well.
All three felons have felony drug histories.
