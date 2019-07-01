RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been arrested and charged in the murder of a Rutherford County man and sports enthusiast.
Devan Jacob Gailey, 20, Brent Donavan Ross, 21, and Vernice Darlene Farrar, 39, all of Murfreesboro were charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery of 68-year-old Terry Wayne Barber.
Barber's body was found Wednesday at his Walnut Grove Road home, Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives said Monday. He was believed to have been killed on the night of Monday, June 24.
Barber was an announcer, referee and umpire for Murfreesboro and Rutherford County sports and sold SEC memorabilia.
Gailey and Ross are being held without bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center while Farrar is being held in a Florida detention center while awaiting extradition.
Detectives stated it appeared Barber had been assaulted and bound with restraints. They examined a variety of potential evidence and developed suspects by late Thursday.
Detectives do not believe this is a random murder and that there was a connection between at least one of the suspects and the victim. Additional suspects may be charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.