NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a three month investigation into prescription drugs coming up missing at a Walgreens on Clarksville Pike, Metro Police were able to arrest and charge three individuals, including a pharmacy employee.
After MNPD was contacted by a man claiming his wife's medications were fraudulently obtained at the Walgreens Pharmacy, the investigation began being pieced together.
Shortly after the beginning of the investigation, it was discovered that pharmacy employee Dor Charika McKinney, 27, may have been providing the personal information of customers with prescriptions to her co-conspirators who would then use the information to purchase the victim's medication before they could pick it up.
McKinney admitted during an interview with police that she was in fact involved with the illegal activity and it began shortly after she was hired with the pharmacy in November.
Thirteen hundred prescription pills were diverted from patients prior to her arrest.
McKinney is charged with eleven counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft and felony drug conspiracy.
Involved in the illegal activity was Robert Toran, 21, and Cameron Welsch, 22. Both men are charged with identity theft and felony drug possession.
Toran is being held in lieu of $90,000 bond.
Welsch is free on $55,000 bond.
As the investigation continues, police anticipate more arrests to be made.
