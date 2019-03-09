Hendersonville Suspects Captured 3-9-19

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three suspects are now behind bars after a robbery at a shoe store in Hendersonville back in January.

Threishaun Wade-Burnett

Threishaun Wade-Burnett, 22

Threishaun Wade-Burnett is charged with theft over $1,000. He is being held in the Sumner County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Justin Dunn on Wednesday, Feb. 13. His court date and bond information are not available.

On Saturday, March 9, Investigators arrested Orlexus Elliott. Her court date and bond information were also not available.

Elliott and Dunn are also facing charges for theft over $1,000.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM JANUARY 24, 2019:

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The search is on for three people who police believe stole over a thousand dollars worth of shoes. 

The Hendersonville Police Department is looking for 25-year-old Justin Dunn, 22-year-old Threishaun Wade-Burnett and 21-year-old Orlexus Elliott.

Police said the suspects stole multiple pairs of shoes from Off Broadway Shoes just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 4.

According to investigators, the suspects drove off in a dark gray Toyota Camry. The vehicle had a temporary tag.

All three suspects have active warrants for theft over $1,000.

Hendersonville PD is asking for the public’s help finding the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

