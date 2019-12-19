NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three suspects were arrested after a shooting and apparent attempted robbery at a South Nashville apartment complex overnight.
Metro Police responded to the Maple Creek Apartments on the 2700 block of Glenrose Avenue around 11:20 p.m. and found a white Nissan Frontier truck with significant front end damage abandoned near the entrance.
Metro officers soon found a gunshot victim near an apartment in Building B. The victim said he arrived home and parked and the truck pulled up behind him, blocking his car. He said three Hispanic men exited the truck and one pointed a handgun at him and were yelling at him.
The victim told police he charged the suspect and they fought over the gun until it went off and stuck him in the hand. The shot also apparently struck the suspect in the finger.
All three suspects jumped into the truck and fled the scene, striking two cars in the process and disabling the truck at the entrance to the apartments. The suspects fled on foot and were located on railroad tracks nearby on Old Glenrose Avenue and Dodge Drive and taken into custody.
A stolen black handgun with a red laser sight was recovered from one of the suspects. He was taken by Nashville Fire Department to Nashville General Hospital be treated for injuries during the shooting.
The victim was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center for treatment.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
