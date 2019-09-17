NASHVILLE (WSMV) – An overnight burglary of a MAPCO store led Metro Police on a pursuit of suspects in that burglary.
According to Metro Police, officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. on Harding Place when they passed the store and saw multiple people coming out of a broken window and getting into a Ford Focus. Officers followed the car down Harding Place for about a mile when the driver in the car lost control turning onto Danby Drive.
The driver of the car crashed into the front yard of a home on the corner of Danby and Harding Place and two people took off on foot from the car while two others stayed in the car.
Lottery tickets, Juul e-cigarettes, cigarettes, food, drinks, and toiletries were taken in the burglary.
The suspects are believed to be juveniles. A K9 investigator found one of the suspects who took off, police are still searching for the other suspect.
