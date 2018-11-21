CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were arrested on drug charges outside the Walmart on Sunday after a citizen complaint of suspicious activity.
Dustin Ryan Self, 38, Molly Hisako Yamamoto, 26 and Kayla Ann Giguere, 29, were arrested on numerous charges, according to a report from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Steve Hopper received a complaint of suspicious drug activity at the Walmart around 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, Sgt. Dusty Hailey and Hopper found a white Ford Excursion parked next to the garden center. There were two females standing next to the vehicle and the owner was begging for money near the Walmart entrance.
The women said the vehicle had ran out of diesel and they needed assistance getting it started.
While checking for warrants, Hailey noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
He searched the vehicle and found a metal baking pot that contained 15.2 pounds of marijuana wax, a bank pouch that contained individual packaged hashish that weighed 3.2 ounces and 12 grams of marijuana in separate containers along with pipes and bongs that had residue in them.
Each person denied ownership of the drugs, but admitted to using marijuana and other drugs.
Self was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to deliver, sell or manufacture and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Yamamoto was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing/delivery/sell of a controlled substance.
Giguere was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to deliver, sell or manufacture and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with criminal impersonation for providing the wrong name when asked by deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.