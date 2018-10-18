Three Nashville men were arrested on drug charges after a four-month investigation.
Police seized seven pounds of heroin, 10 games of cocaine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, one pistol and $4,025 cash from three homes.
Police recovered five pounds of heroin, a press for bricking heroin, cutting agents, face masks, latex gloves and plastic baggies. Jerome L. Wilkerson, 40, was arrested there for felony possession of heroin for resale.
Brothers Lafonte Gregory, 31, and Belafonte Gregory, 33, were arrested after warrants were executed at their homes.
Inside Lafonte Gregory’s Larkin Springs Drive home, detectives found baggies contacting heroin, cocaine, marijuana and a .45 caliber pistol.
Inside Belafonte Gregory’s Daniel Ray Drive home, detectives found a baggie of heroin, drug paraphernalia and the seized cash.
The investigation showed that heroin transactions had taken place on the property of the brothers’ barbershop, Chop it Up, on South Gallatin Pike.
Wilkerson is being held in lieu of $80,000 bond on heroin and drug paraphernalia charges. Lafonte Greogry is jailed in lieu of $75,000 bond on heroin, cocaine, marijuana and gun charges. Belafonte Gregory was released after posting a $45,000 bond on heroin and drug paraphernalia charges.
